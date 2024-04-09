Fruit shed's 'unsung hero' happy to continue a proud family legacy

A young Clint Evans had his eye on chasing a lively career as a stunt performer, or knuckling down to pursue a trade in spray painting as a nod to his love of cars and bikes.
But the now 38-year-old business owner from Orange laughs to himself at life's unexpected twists and turns, having worked with Country Fruit Distributors Orange since the end of school in 2003.
Mr Evans, though, has been in the "big shed" on McNamara Street since he can remember, sitting in the passenger seat of an old Statesman as a kid to help his grandfather with the odd delivery.
"Growing up, I was always here with Pop [Joe Iffland] taking stock or helping with orders, especially on Sundays, because we'd have a baked dinner afterwards," Mr Evans said.
"Any time I'd mention going out to tackle the world with other job stuff, though, he'd say 'why would you want to go and do that for' or 'don't be silly, you'll be 'right here'.
"He wouldn't let me leave his side, we were like best mates, but I didn't imagine I'd end up where I am and still be here after all this time, either.
"But it's something pretty special, to continue on a legacy that's been in the community since 1953."
The fruit and vegetable empire used to be owned by the Joseph brothers, trading under the same name it does today, some 60 years later.
Business was booming in its prime, supplying supermarket giants Woolworths and Coles, and delivering fresh produce to regional cities and towns blanketing the Central West.
Managing business dealings in its Orange shed for as long as Mr Evans can remember, he said Mr Iffland would take no more than two weeks off at the end of January each year.
A certified workhorse for those closest to Mr Evans' grandfather, it seems his grandson adopted the same ethic, with the now-owner doing whatever it takes for the customer.
"I've ducked out of weddings and left funerals to finish a service, or I'd be at Lithgow playing hockey and get off the field to call a customer back and say 'yep, give me 90 minutes and I'll be there'," Mr Evans said.
"We work Monday to Friday and half of Saturday, but it's really a 24/7 gig, because I'll be up sometimes until 11pm still processing orders.
"We're just loyal though, and we've always been a bit more 'old school mentality' with business in the way we handle things, which I naturally got from pop.
"Down here, someone's handshake is worth more than a bit of paper you sign or write on."
The kind of family who believes in fixing something before tossing it in the rubbish bin, Mr Evans' overall character was praised by an award-winning chef on Sunday.
As well as supplying cafes, schools, pubs, clubs, caterers and more, esteemed cook Richard Learmonth said the fruit and veggie man also stocks many of Orange's restaurants.
"He supplies to most of us chefs around town and he's just a pleasure to be around, because he's always happy to help out," Mr Learmonth said.
"Clint's the first guy to put his hand up to sponsor something for charity, and he's just a really good bloke.
"He's a bit of an unsung hero."
While Mr Evans says he "wouldn't label himself like that at all", he admits not being hesitant when it comes to supporting others.
Whether small or large-scale fundraising events, he says helping not only brings him a sense of deep joy, but is "a blessing" to be able to do at all.
"Nan [late Noelene Iffland] and pop always showed and taught us that if you're good, good things come to you," Mr Evans said.
"So, we do help out wherever it be, because the community's always been good to us in return, and it's rewarding stuff.
"I just think if you're fortunate enough to be in a position to help, then why not help?"
With four kids under the age of 10 at home and an "extremely supportive" wife behind the scenes, Mr Evans says it's also the "great team of blokes" he works with contributing to the hub's continued success.
Roughly 12 employees are on the books, with eight men in the shed most days, who Mr Evans said he couldn't do without.
Between these people in his inner circle and checking in with pop any chance he gets, the fruit man says he's proud of where he landed in life.
"We've got a nice and fun work environment here with mixed relationships, where you'll laugh at two [employees] who are like brothers annoying each other all the time," he said.
"Then it's good getting out to see our different chefs as well, and it's always great staying in touch with our customers and three main suppliers.
"There's a lot of history here and I'm pretty lucky and blessed to be a part of it all, because pop's always wanted this place to go and go forever.
"Because other than investing his time with family, he always put his heart and efforts into this shed; and I'm proud to continue the legacy."
