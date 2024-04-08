'Lots of smiles': girls pick up saws and drills to tackle trade shortages

While many year 10 girls will be preparing for the HSC in their senior years, Maia McKay and Ava Lee-Hewitt are exploring trades like carpentry and boilermaking instead.
Thanks to the Girls Can Too program, high school girls are being introduced to traditionally male-dominated industries, in hopes of addressing critical skill shortages.
Twelve girls from Blayney High School are enrolled in the program, where they are learning carpentry skills by building their own two-piece wooden chairs.
Student Ava Lee-Hewitt said she plans on finishing school at the end of Year 10 to start a carpentry apprenticeship.
She said she's enjoyed woodworking and learning with a small group of girls, which she believes makes learning "much easier".
The program is currently running in Blayney High School's construction cottage, a building the students partly built themselves, including the timber framed wall plastered with gyprock.
Student Maia McKay said her favourite part of the program was plastering the construction cottage.
"I'm very hands on and I like physical work," Maia said.
"I think I'd consider doing a trade, right now I'm exploring different options, like becoming boilermaker."
Construction teacher Stuart Shannon said the program shows girls that trades aren't all about "lugging concrete around" or "digging holes."
"There's so many skills involved, particularly with joinery and carpentry, they're using their hands, using measuring skills, cutting skills and most importantly, precision," Mr Shannon said.
"I think a lot of the girls, the penny drops after only an hour or two, and they love it and you see lots of smiles, which is great."
Mr Shannon believes the program allows girls to learn in a comfortable setting and said "keeping the girls together at this stage and at their age is definitely the way to go."
The Girls Can Too program is part of the Regional Industry Education Partnerships (REIP) program connecting employers with secondary schools across NSW.
Jacquie Smith, senior project officer for RIEP, initiated the program in response to ongoing trade shortages, particularly in regional areas.
Ms Smith said including women in trades not only addresses skill shortages but also brings diverse skills to the workforce.
"The trades have a shortage because they're missing out on 50 per cent of the population," Ms Smith said.
"And we're getting some great feedback about women in certain trades,"
"Some employers say that many women are gentler on the tools or driving trucks because they just take their time and are a bit neater."
Along with learning the trades skills, the program also involved female guest speakers from the industry, including an electrician apprentice at Nestle and a heavy vehicle mechanic at Cadia mine to explain to the students what it's like to work in the industry.
