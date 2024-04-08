Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

'Lots of smiles': girls pick up saws and drills to tackle trade shortages

GD
By Grace Dudley
April 8 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

While many year 10 girls will be preparing for the HSC in their senior years, Maia McKay and Ava Lee-Hewitt are exploring trades like carpentry and boilermaking instead.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GD

Grace Dudley

Journalist at the Central Western Daily, Orange, New South Wales.

Grace joined the Central Western Daily in February 2024. Got a story to share? Reach out at grace.dudley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.