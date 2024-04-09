OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from April 5-7 - Part II

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh was busy recently, snapping away across the city.
On Friday night Jude went to the Orange Ex-Service's Greenhouse to take photos at the Kinross Walaroi year 5 end of term get together.
On Saturday Jude went to the Sri Lankan new year celebrations in Robertson Park, the presentation night for Centrals Cricket Club at the Ronin Hood Hotel and the presentation night for Orange City Cricket Club at Parrot Gin Distillery.
On Sunday Jude went to the Millthorpe Markets and the Stars of Orange fundraiser for Kylie Duncan and Danika Bunch at Parrot Gin Distillery.
Do you have an event that you'd like to let The Central Western Daily know about? Email deputy editor Grace Ryan at grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
