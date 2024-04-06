Driver dead after vehicle collides with tree: Deadly 24 hours on our roads

A man is dead following a single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Saturday morning, adding to a horror 24 hours on the region's roads.
Follow a fatal crash near Mudgee on Friday, NSW Police confirmed a man and the only occupant of a car was killed in a smash.
Emergency services responded to reports a white 4WD vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a tree along Henry Parkes Road at Bogan Gate, near Parkes.
The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle - a man believed to be aged in his 20s - died at the scene.
Officers from Central West Police District have commenced an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
The Henry Parkes Way was closed near Cronins Lane for most of the morning as emergency services attended the scene at Bogan Gate.
Earlier, a woman was killed in a serious crash south-east of Mudgee that closed the Castlereagh Highway in both directions on Friday afternoon.
The multi-vehicle crash occurred at Aaron's Pass near Windamere Dam a little after 2pm on Friday afternoon, April 5. Five others were injured in the multi-vehicle smash.
Also on Saturday, five people were injured in a single-vehicle crash at Tooraweenah in the region's north.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.