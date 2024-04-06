Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Orange rescue chopper called in for single-car crash, five people injured

Nick McGrath
By Nick McGrath
April 6 2024 - 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Five ambulances and the Toll rescue helicopter from Orange are on the scene of a single vehicle crash north of Dubbo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick McGrath

Nick McGrath

Editor, Central Western Daily

Editor, Central Western Daily

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.