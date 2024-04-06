Orange rescue chopper called in for single-car crash, five people injured

Five ambulances and the Toll rescue helicopter from Orange are on the scene of a single vehicle crash north of Dubbo.
Five people have been treated by paramedics at the scene of the crash, which is at Tooraweenah, around eight kilometres east of the John Renshaw Parkway.
The crash was first reported just before 1pm on Saturday, April 6.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson said two of the five patients are being treated for serious injuries.
"A young girl is being treated for a head injury and a young boy for a leg injury," the spokesperson said.
The Central Western Daily believes the three other patients - two children and a woman - have been attended to at the scene and require no further treatment.
The Toll rescue chopper left Orange just after 1pm.
