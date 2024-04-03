Police on the hunt for man alleged to have broken into properties

Several warrants have been issued for a man in the Central West as police hunt for answers on his whereabouts.
Adam Troy Miller, 40, is wanted by authorities for an alleged break and enter offence, including a posses prohibited drug charge.
Now appealing for public assistance to locate the man, police took to social media on Wednesday, April 3, for help.
According to officers, he is known to frequent the Orange area.
Miller is described as being of caucasian appearance and of a medium build, and roughly 185 to 190 centimetres tall.
It's also said the man is unshaven with green-coloured eyes and light brown hair.
Police are urging anyone with information in relation to this person's whereabouts to call Orange Police Station on 6363 6399, or phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
People can also lodge an online report with information to the website.
Police have also urged those who see or know the whereabouts of Adam Miller to not approach him.
