See the plans set to make $24 million expansion a 'game-changer' for this attraction

Plans have been revealed for a massive expansion at one of the most popular tourist destinations in the central west.
The Taronga Western Plains Zoo in Dubbo is one step closer to getting a new $24 million accommodation and function precinct with the lodging of a development application in March.
The proposed precinct includes a 170 seat cafe, 300 seat function centre, 20 premium eco-cabins and a swimming pool.
Taronga Western Plains Zoo director Steve Hinks said the precinct is designed to complement the zoo's plans for a massive Serengeti Plains Exhibit.
He said the project will be "an absolute game changer" for the zoo.
"It will firmly cement Dubbo as the number one family holiday destination in Australia," he said.
"I truly believe this project will take our fantastic beautiful zoo into the stratosphere as one of the major tourism destinations not just in the country but certainly in the world."
The Taronga Western Plains Zoo hopes the new accommodation and function precinct will generate additional revenue for the zoo to help in its goal to protect species and educate.
Like the current lodgings at the zoo, the proposed cabins will be able to accommodate families. Each cabin will have two bedrooms and will comfortably sleep four people.
The cabins will be built across 10 single-storey duplexes and will also include a private deck, living area, and kitchenette.
The function centre will include two large function rooms which can be opened up to form one larger room and separate lobby and toilets to the cafe and restaurant.
According to planning documents, the project will benefit the Dubbo community as it will provide additional employment and tourism opportunities in the community.
"The proposed centre shall contribute to the Dubbo economy providing potential growth, employment and tourism in the area... It supports ongoing wildlife education and conservation programs," the application says.
"Therefore, the proposed development is considered to provide a positive social and economic impact in Dubbo and the surrounding region."
The development application for the accommodation and function centre precinct will remain on public exhibition with the Dubbo Regional Council until Monday, April 15.
The plans for the Serengeti Plains exhibit will be lodged separately.
