CBD alcohol ban set to be reintroduced amid 'anti-social behaviour'

An alcohol ban for public areas of the Orange CBD looks set to be reintroduced amid "anti-social behaviour."
The proposed area spans Prince Street to Moulder Street, and Hill Street to William Street.
Exemptions will be available for approved community events at Robertson Park.
Orange City Councillors are set to debate the proposal at their meeting on Tuesday night.
"This ... measure is to reduce the incidence of alcohol related crime and disturbance," council papers say.
"Consumption of alcohol in this area is causing instances of malicious damage to property, littering, offensive behaviour and assault."
On-the-spot fines could be issued by police for alcohol consumption within the area.
The alcohol free zone - which expired in November last year - would remain in force until September 30, 2028 under the plan.
Rezoning for a major residential development at 264 and 274 Leeds Parade is also due to come before Orange council on Tuesday night.
