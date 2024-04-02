Murray gets 'monkey off the back' to claim maiden title in dominant fashion

Murray Robotham battled his competitors, bad weather and "the toughest course in 40 years" en route to claiming his maiden A Grade Club Championship.
The Wentworth golfer ran away with the title following four tough days filled with rain and flooded greens; his +21 being 12 strokes better than runner-up Nathan Button.
"I wouldn't say easy," Robotham said when asked about the end result.
"I'd say it was pretty hard conditions on the course and it was more about showing up and playing consistently."
The result came as welcome relief for Robotham who first played on a grass course in 2011 following his move to Orange.
He'd previously won the club's A reserve match play championship in 2013, as well as the handicap title in 2021 and 2023.
On top of that 2023 victory, he finished as the strokes runner-up to Jordan Clark who did not take part in the 2024 event.
For the most part, Robotham tried to steer clear of the leaderboard over the two consecutive March weekends.
That plan worked a treat until the second weekend when he was informed by another club member of his "pretty big lead".
"I thought I better not let it slip from there," he said.
This led to a few nervous moments on the putting green, but he managed to hold on in the end.
"I just tried to play consistently the last nine and tried not to stuff up too much," Robotham added.
"I didn't let my head get too involved. It's good to win it and I'll try for another one, but at the end of the day it's a monkey off the back. Now I'll probably play a bit more freely."
The champion was also quick to praise Button who he was paired with for the final 18.
"I was always told to try and play with golfers better than yourself, so I was glad to play with Nath," he said.
"There's some really good golfers at the club so to get it was pretty special for me. It's something I've been working towards the last few years."
Aaron Wells won the Handicap division with a score of 283 to edge out Dave Parkes on 285.
In B Grade, Nigel Ryan took Scratch honours with 343 from Craig Rochester just a shot away on 344. B Grade Handicap was won by Sean Alexander with 279 from Harry West on 283.
Tom Carruthers stole the show in C Grade to win with a score of 342. Tim Allen was the runner-up with a score of 368. Braydon Niall took out the C Grade Handicap with 261 from Jason Duffy with 286.
