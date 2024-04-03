'Through their eyes': array of producers in FOOD Week spotlight

A string of hand-picked workshops will feature some of the Central West's best producers as chefs and cooks merge forces for Orange's biggest culinary gig yet.
Signature events are well and truly sold out for the 2024 FOOD Week, as thousands of food-lovers get ready to flock to the colour city from April 5 to April 14.
But it's the smaller gigs on the annual festival menu also worth sampling, according to Orange's award-winning chef and committee member for the event, Richard Learmonth.
"There are some really big and expensive signature events that are terrific, but there are also affordable things you can do on a bit less of a budget and still have a great time," he said.
"I think helping people understand that they can actually get up close and personal with these local producers and artisans is really important.
"They can meet the people who are at the coalface of what makes our produce special."
Dubbed Shine the Light on Producers, workshops boast mushroom foraging, to gourmet pork production and cheese-making classes, including fig experts and all-things saffron spice.
With five different roll-outs during the 10-day festival, Mr Learmonth urged FOOD Week-goers to get involved in as many as they can.
Extended tickets for key Forage and Sampson Street Long Lunch gigs have also grown numbers by 20 per cent, meaning there's an extra boost in people looking for things to do.
"We certainly don't have to worry about the numbers or overstocking, we just go out and knock it out," Mr Learmonth said.
"But after the two biggest events, and with our Friday night markets kicking off the festival in a big way, it's still these workshops that are sort of your smaller, more affordable events playing their own critical role as well.
"Local producers and artisans will do a little talk about their produce, and there's plenty of chances for people to then taste and ask questions.
"They're the same people who grow these wonderful things, and people have an opportunity to get to know the whole process; through their eyes."
Mr Learmonth said these mid-week day events are small and intimate, as opposed to the more lavish and "expensive" dinners of an evening.
More accessible, he said the classes are "very hands-on and personal" due to absorbing first-hand wisdom from producers.
It's still these workshops that are sort of your smaller, more affordable events playing their own critical role.- Award-winning chef in Orange, Richard Learmonth on Shine the Light on Producers workshops.
"There's some really good stuff on offer and ticket sales have been really encouraging," he said.
"It's all looking like being a really big success this year."
All held in Orange's CWA Hall in Robertson Park at the corner of Byng Street and Lords Place, the cost for each workshop is $20 per person.
Each class starts at 10am with a 12.30pm finish.
With a glass of Tamburlaine Organic Rose wine for the "perfect finish to the morning", gig-goers will also have take-home produce opportunities.
Sunday, April 7: Miso & Mushroom Foraging
Monday, April 8: Gourmet Preserves & Pork
Tuesday, April 9: Apples, Cherries & Cheese
Thursday, April 11: Saffron and Taste Spain
Friday, April 12: Fresh Figs & Sophie Hansen
Head online to the Orange 360 website for a breakdown on each workshop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.