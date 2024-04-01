Why this 'small town' horse cutting event was about more than just working cattle

Hundreds of "horse people" flocked to Blayney over the Easter long weekend for the town's annual cutting event.
And while competitors were hungry for results, Blayney Shire Horse Sports Group committee member Julie Sharp said it was about more than just working cattle.
More than 200 people from Victoria and NSW took part in the three-day showcase at the showground in which a horse and rider work together in front of judges to demonstrate the horse's athleticism and ability to handle cattle.
Ms Sharp said the reason for hosting the competition was obvious.
"We want more events in our local area," she added.
With an ongoing plan to improve the showground, Ms Sharp noted her club's plan was to put whatever money they raised back into the community via making the facility better.
"To actually utilise the (showground) is awesome and to run such a big event to showcase what we can do in such a small town was really good," she added.
"We will continue, whilst ever we can, to run events there with the help of the community and various clubs to try and improve things out there.
"Hopefully down the track we'll be able to run some major events out there."
Ms Sharp commended the people of Blayney for helping ensure things ran smoothly.
She believed events like the one just held were "extremely important for little towns".
"On the Saturday night we had a provided dinner and served just under 100 meals," Ms Sharp said.
"But on the Friday night, they all went down the street to get dinner, got coffee in the morning. It gives back to the community as well and keeps these little towns and their businesses going."
The weekend's cutting event was held in conjunction with the Southern Cross Cutting Club.
