Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Two trapped in Jenolan Caves during hours-long ordeal

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated March 31 2024 - 4:34pm, first published 12:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A 10-hour rescue at Jenolan Caves, and an elderly man burnt after his mower caught fire, have kept emergency services busy in the region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.