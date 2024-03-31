Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Check out who's been out and about over the Easter long weekend

CF
Jude Keogh
By Carla Freedman, and Jude Keogh
March 31 2024 - 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A collection of photos from the parties and events across Orange

CENTRAL Western Daily photographers Jude Keogh and Carla Freedman were busy over the Easter long weekend, snapping away across the city.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CF

Carla Freedman

Photographer

Jude Keogh

Jude Keogh

Photographer

Photographer at the Central Western Daily

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.