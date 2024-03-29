Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
In Depth

What are the new bail laws and how can they affect regional youths?

AH
By Allison Hore
March 29 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Indigenous groups and legal bodies have slammed NSW premier Chris Minns for ignoring their concerns about tougher youth bail laws.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.