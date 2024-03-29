Keep an eye out for this orange beauty ... it's roaring around an icon for a good cause

Bathurst's most travelled race car is all set for the 6 Hour event and this year is supporting Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) Central West NSW.
The Spinifex Recruiting sponsored car that has covered more competition laps at Mount Panorama will line up yet again with Parkes driver Peter O'Donnell's BMW 335i entered in the 2024 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour over the Easter weekend.
This time around, the car will sport a striking new orange livery instead of the traditional white. The team and drivers, owner Peter O'Donnell in his 10th Bathurst enduro, Super 2 driver Matt Chahda, and car preparer Garry Mennell. The team will also be racing for Ronald McDonald House Central West NSW.
This BMW E92 335i has a remarkable competition history with two Bathurst 12 Hour outright victories, and four class wins. It has been campaigned by many well-known drivers in eleven 12 Hour events, four Bathurst 6 Hours and numerous Challenge Bathurst events.
History shows that it has a finishing record, completed more laps, and covered greater kilometres than any other on Australia's most famous race track. The car has also competed at various other tracks around Australia like Phillip Island, Sandown, Winton, Queensland Raceway, Wakefield Park and Sydney Motorsport Park.
On Mount Panorama alone, the BMW 335i has lapped the circuit 3479 times in practice, qualifying and races. That is 21,615.027 kilometres or 13,431 miles. It is more than the distance to circumnavigate the Australian mainland which measures 17,100 kilometres.
"I have to pinch myself every time I get the privilege to do a Bathurst event - particularly enduro ones. Along with the enjoyment, we also like to include helping a great cause. This year we are teaming up with Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West NSW. I am in awe of the work they do and the enormous difference that they make to sick kids and their whole families," Peter O'Donnell said.
RMHC Central West NSW gives seriously ill children the best gift of all - their families. The warm and supportive home-away-from-home provides the whole family with a comfortable place to stay and peace of mind, where they can stay together close to the hospital.
Free accommodation is provided for families when they have an ill or injured child in hospital or have to travel for medical appointments, and also for pregnant mums and their families pre-birth, and families with a baby in the special care nursery.
Adjacent to Orange Health Service Hospital, the House can accommodate eight families each night in spacious, comfortable rooms with ensuite bathrooms. The large communal living areas and leafy garden setting helps create a close-knit, community vibe.
"To keep the family together can be extremely tough without support, which is why Ronald McDonald House offer accommodation for parents with ill or injured kids who need to travel to Orange." Said Peter O'Donnell
The dedicated team of staff are guided by executive officer Rebecca Walsh. The House also relies on a committed group of volunteers who generously give their time to make families feel welcome and supported.
"We are incredibly excited to be partnering with Peter and Spinfex Recruiting for the 2024 Hi-Tec Oils Bathurst 6 Hour, with all funds staying in the Central West," Ms Walsh said.
"This partnership, and the support of the generous sponsors, plays a vital role for RMHC Central West in providing essential and free accommodation for families with a sick child."
Since opening RMHC Central West has supported over 1473 families over 11,282 nights, providing accommodation savings of over $1.69 million.
So far, many local companies that have shown their support with $1000 sponsorships. They include Elders Insurance - Western Plains, Telescope Tyres, Moxey Farms, Steve Magil Earthmoving, Goodsell Machinery, Agricultural Equipment Holdings, NuPoint - Management System, Kustom Car Wash, McDonalds Mudgee, McDonalds Parkes & Forbes, and Ray White Parkes. Signs-you-see have donated time and product for the stickers.
All donations go directly to RMHC Central West NSW. Mr O'Donnell will take to the track on Easter Sunday from 11.45am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.