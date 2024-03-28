Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Guilty plea from driver over Australia Day hit and run in main street

Jay-Anna Sleeman
By Jay-Anna Sleeman
March 28 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A DRIVER who has pleaded guilty to a Bathurst CBD hit and run on Australia Day that left a pedestrian fighting for their life will be back in court in May to be sentenced.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Sleeman

Jay-Anna Sleeman

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.