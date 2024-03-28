Where to get your coffee this Good Friday and other opening hours in Orange

Haven't stocked up on hot cross buns yet?
Time is running out with the Easter long weekend fast approaching and restrictions on trading to close most supermarkets, liquor stores and department stores on Good Friday.
Closures will extend across the weekend in some states and territories with restrictions varying across the country.
Here's a guide to what's open on the 2024 Easter long weekend.
The Byng Street Local Store: Open 7am to 3pmon Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday
Byng Street Nights at the Local Store: Open 5pm to late Friday and Saturday
Coffee Cart: Open 8am to 2pm Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday
DPI: Closed from Friday to Monday
Nile Street Cafe: will be open over the Easter weekend from 8am every day
Crema On Lords: Closed on Friday, open Saturday and Sunday 6am to 1pm, Easter Monday closed
Factory Espresso: Open Friday to Monday between 7.30am and 1.30pm.
Bensons Cafe: Good Friday closed, Saturday open 8am to 2pm, Sunday and Monday closed
Harley and Hem: Open Friday 7am to 11am, Saturday 7am to 11am, Sunday closed and Monday 7am to 11am.
Ophir Hotel: Good Friday 12pm to 10pm, Easter Saturday 10am to 2am, Easter Sunday 10am to 12am, Easter Monday 10am to 2am.
Crowne Hotel: Good Friday closed, Easter Saturday open from 4pm.
Parkview Hotel: Open everyday 10am to late
Oriana and Peacock Room: Have lunch on Friday and Sunday. Get tickets
The Greenhouse of Orange: is open regular trading hours over the long weekend
Agrestic Grocer: Good Friday closed, Eater Saturday to Monday is 8.30am to 4pm.
Hey Rosey: Good Friday open 5pm to 11pm, Easter Saturday open 3pm to 11pm, closed Sunday and Monday
Badlands Brewery & Taproom open midday* until 10pm on Good Friday, midday until late on Saturday and Sunday, closed Monday. *Bottleshops are closed on Good Friday, but Badlands can do takeaways.
Nashdale Lane Wines: Cellar Door open every day 11am to 5pm
Swinging Bridge Wines: Cellar Door is open from 10am to 4pm.
Heifer Station: Cellar Door is open 11am to 5pm.
Borrodell Vineyard: Open throughout the weekend 11am to 6pm.
Ross Hill Wine: Open 10.30am to 4.30pm Friday to Monday.
Printhie: 10am to 5pm Friday and Saturday, Sunday 11am to 4pm and Monday closed
Word of Mouth: Open Friday to Monday from 10am onwards
Rowlee Wines: Friday to Monday 11am to 5pm
Mayfield Vineyard: Friday to Sunday 11am to 5pm
See Saw Wines: 11am to 4pm on Friday, 11am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday
All Woolworths stores in NSW, ACT, NT, Victoria and Tasmania are closed.
Woolworths is open at Brisbane Airport in Queensland; Perth Airport, Eaton Fair, Margaret River, Busselton Kent Street and Dalyellup in Western Australia; and Mt Barker, Mt Barker South, Murray Bridge Marketplace and Victor Harbor in South Australia.
All Coles stores are closed except in South Australia where Victor Harbor, Murray Bridge Green and Mount Barker locations are open.
All Aldi stores are closed. Bunnings, Kmart, Target, Big W all closed.
BWS stores are closed except select Victorian and South Australian stores and all Dan Murphy's stores are closed.
All Coles and Aldi stores open. Woolworths stores open nationwide except for some Metro stores.
All Big W, Bunnings, Kmart, Target, BWS and Dan Murphy's are open.
All Woolworths stores in Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania and Western Australia are open but only a handful will be in NSW, ACT, South Australia and the NT.
All Coles stores in Victoria, ACT, Queensland, NT and Tasmania are open, and most in Western Australia.
Coles stores in NSW are closed except for Broken Hill, and only some South Australian stores are open.
All Aldi stores open in Victoria and Western Australia but trading varies in NSW, ACT, Queensland and South Australia.
Big W stores are open in the ACT, Queensland, Tasmania, NT, Western Australia, Victoria, and only some in South Australia and regional NSW.
Bunnings is open except for some in NSW.
Some Target and Kmart stores are closed.
Most BWS stores open with some closures in NSW, NT and South Australia.
Dan Murphy's stores are open except some in NSW.
Woolworths, Coles, Aldi, Big W, Kmart, Target, BWS all open except some closures in South Australia.
All Bunnings stores open.
Dan Murphy's open with modified hours.
Individual stores may vary, check local opening hours online.
