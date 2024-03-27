Mentally ill patients are staying longer in Orange hospital than anywhere else

Mental health patients in Orange are spending significantly longer in care than anywhere else in NSW.
In the last three months of 2023 mental health patients spent 5712 more days in care than they did during the same period the year before - a 63.4 per cent leap.
A spokesperson for the Western NSW Local health District said mental health hospital stays can fluctuate and "can be attributed to a higher number of people requiring care due to more severe symptoms or conditions."
This data is part of the Bureau of Health Information's quarterly report on the performance of the public healthcare system in NSW.
Central-West psychologist Megan Haire said financial, social and geographical barriers can discourage individuals from seeking mental health support before reaching crisis point.
She said that despite growing awareness about mental health, significant gaps remain in understanding and acceptance, particularly in smaller communities.
"Even If there is a psychologist in town, stigma can affect some people," Ms Haire said.
"They don't want to be seen going into the building because they might be worried about what people are going to think."
"So, some travel to a different town in order to access therapy, which is an extra cost in both time and money."
To reduce stigma, Ms Haire stresses the importance of education on mental health and resources available to the community.
She encourages people to actively check in with their friends and family, listen attentively and not take "I'm fine" at face value.
"If you're not getting a satisfactory response from the person you're concerned about, go to their family and friends and ask 'have you noticed? Are you concerned?'," she said.
"Sometimes you need a group intervention or a family to sit down and say, we've noticed something has changed and we really want to help."
Western NSW Local Health District's mental health service in Orange is the largest of its kind in Australia and takes patients from across the state.
As a result, Orange admits a significantly higher number of patients compared to other regions, but it does not explain the recent surge in bed days.
The district encourages anyone who may require mental health support to seek assistance early before it reaches crisis point. It said it has sufficient capacity to provide care for patients and can accommodate surges in demand.
If you are concerned about your own mental health or that of someone else, the WNSWLHD Mental Health Line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week on 1800 011 511. Also, call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit Headspace online or at 264 Peisley St, Orange.
