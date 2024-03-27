Four males arrested after allegedly leaving break-in scene empty-handed

Four people will face court following an investigation into a late-night break and enter.
About 10.15pm on Friday, March 15, 2024, a business on Clarinda Street, Parkes, was broken into by five people but all left empty-handed after activating the alarm.
Officers attached to Central West Police District started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Following inquiries, about 1.50pm on Monday, March 18, 2024, police arrested a 19-year-old man on Clarinda Street, Parkes.
He was taken to Parkes Police Station and charged with aggravated break and enter with intent-in company without stealing, and aggravated breaking and entering a dwelling in company with intent to steal.
Following further inquiries, just after 11.30am on Tuesday, March 26, 2024, police attended a home in Parkes and arrested a 15-year-old boy who was taken to Parkes Police Station.
Later that afternoon, two teenagers attended Parkes Police Station and were also arrested.
Three boys - one aged 14 and two aged 15 - were charged with aggravated break and enter dwelling in company with intent to steal.
The man was refused bail and appeared at Parkes Local Court, where he was formally refused bail to reappear at the same court on Thursday, April 18.
The three children were given conditional bail to appear at a children's court on Thursday 18 April 2024.
