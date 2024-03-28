Secret phone number lands child abuser in hot water at Orange courthouse

A child abuser's secret second phone number has landed him in trouble with the law.
Sandy Hilton Ward was convicted of having sex with a 14-year-old in 2022. He is listed on a protection register until 2038.
Via a video link this month, the 30-year-old - who now lives in Ashfield - pleaded guilty to failing to comply with reporting conditions.
Police attended his Condobolin home on October 27, 2023 while he was away, spotting an empty sim card holder on a table.
His mother attended the property, admitting to police, Ward had registered a new number. This was later confirmed by Telstra.
"I am too scared to contact you because you breech me all the time," Mr Ward later told police.
At Orange Local Court in March, magistrate David Day was visibly unimpressed.
"The orders are there to protect the community," he said.
Sandy Hilton Ward was convicted and placed on a three-year community corrections order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.