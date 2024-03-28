Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Secret phone number lands child abuser in hot water at Orange courthouse

By Staff Reporters
March 29 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A child abuser's secret second phone number has landed him in trouble with the law.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.