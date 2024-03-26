Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Breaking

Prisoner charged with truck theft after marathon investigation

By Staff Reporters
Updated March 26 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An alleged truck thief has been charged eight weeks after the missing vehicle was found abandoned.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.