Prisoner charged with truck theft after marathon investigation

An alleged truck thief has been charged eight weeks after the missing vehicle was found abandoned.
The man will face court charged with allegedly stealing the truck in January or February.
The truck had been carrying round-up when police received the report it had allegedly been stolen from a property on Davies Lane, Parkes, between 3.30pm on Wednesday, January 31, 2024 and 5.15am on Thursday, February 1, 2024.
Officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention Team and Central West Police District started inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
The truck was located abandoned in a lane way off Rose Street, Parkes, about 3pm on Sunday, February 4, 2024.
Following inquiries, police attended a correctional facility in Wellington and spoke with a 31-year-old man on Monday, March 25, 2024.
He was charged with stealing the truck and destroying or damaging property.
The man was refused bail to appear at Parkes Local Court on May 9, 2024.
