Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Opinion

Five things we noticed at the Woodbridge Cup 10s

DU
By Dominic Unwin
March 28 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 2024 Woodbridge Cup season is almost upon us and fans got a chance to take an early look at teams at the 10s in Blayney on March 23.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.