Child and puppy abuser now eligible for early release

A man who was jailed for repeated sexual abuse of a child and assault of a three-month-old puppy in Orange has had his sentence cut short.
The offender - who cannot be named due to a court order - sexually abused the young girl either side of her 15th birthday on numerous occasions, both at her home and in public.
He was handed a four-year prison term in September 2023 in Orange Local Court but launched a severity appeal.
In Orange District Court on February 27, 2024 the man's defence and the Crown made arguments before Judge Penny Musgrave.
Judge Musgrave accepted the offender had used time in prison to reflect on his actions - which included throwing a puppy at a wall - and has shown signs of remorse.
"I accept he has had time to reflect on his actions," she said.
"He now presents as remorseful. He accepts he has needed the time in custody.
"Full-time custody appears to have had a salient affect.
"I'm satisfied he has good prospects for rehabilitation and is at low risk of re-offending.
"These offences are serious and a message must be sent to the community that children must not be exploited but he does need a chance to rehabilitate."
The four-year sentence was reduced to two years and six months, dating from September 6, 2023 with a non-parole period of one year and three months.
The offender will now be eligible for release on December 5, 2024 with the full sentence to expire on March 5, 2026.
