Central Western Daily
Home/News/Health
Health

Need an ambulance? Your wait time is longer in the Central West

Sarah Falson
By Sarah Falson
March 29 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Ambulances are taking longer to respond to patient call-outs in the Central West.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Falson

Sarah Falson

Journalist, ACM

Daily Liberal journalist. I love telling people's stories. Get in touch at sarah.falson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.