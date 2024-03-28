Ideal homestead on a lifestyle block

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday March 29: 119 Allambie Road, Stuart Town:
Visit view.com.au to learn more about 119 Allambie Road, or click here to discover this week's View eEdition.
Situated on a fantastic 14 acre lifestyle block at Stuart Town, this elegant home is situated to capture views of the undulating countryside.
Listing agent Scott Munro said the property was perfect for someone looking for their own space inside and outside the home. "Featuring two generous separate living areas, one of which is sunken with corner bar and ample light from the bay window, you will love this home's privacy and space.
"This home's livability continues into the open plan design of the dining room which is cleverly combined with the family and bright kitchen space to provide a lovely area for entertaining or spending time with friends and family," he said. "It's a generous home that has been thoughtfully configured to optimise usability, opening out onto the attractive rear verandah."
The main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe and tasteful ensuite, and opens out into a private spa area. The separate wing of the house hosts the remaining two bedrooms, a second bathroom, laundry and a handy sunroom space that could easily be used a hobby room, home office, or gym.
The property boasts mobile phone coverage and reliable broadband internet for those working from home, and you will be comfortable all year round thanks to two wood fires and two split-system air conditioners.
Outdoors, Scott said the features continued. "A great deal of thought has been invested in the established gardens, a highlight of which is the paved barbeque area with its water feature.
"The three levels of the garden are enhanced by the pond with arched bridge that is fed by a further reticulating water feature that gently directs the flow," he said. "On the fourth level is the double lock-up garage, large shed, and glasshouse with vegetable garden."
The 14.925 acre property is securely fenced and has three dams, along with cattle yards and ramp. There are also three rainwater tanks, two bores with pumps that have the capacity to run 9-12 litres/minute and 3.5 kilowatt solar panels to help keep those bills down.
The charming village of Stuart Town offers a convenience store for those essentials and a hotel, while boasting a lovely village atmosphere, while Orange is approximately 40 minutes away.
