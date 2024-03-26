Cows killed following cattle truck rollover: 'It could've been a bit worse'

Five cows died after a cattle truck rolled over in the Central West on Monday evening, but emergency services believe the outcome could have been much worse.
Emergency crews were called to Errowanbang Road in Carcoar following reports of a motor vehicle accident around 6.30pm on March 25.
Reports from police say the truck "left the road and rolled".
Officers arrived to find a large cattle truck tipped over on its left side, which had been transporting 45 head of cattle.
Police say three cattle were killed in the crash, with two cows later euthanised as a result of sustained injuries.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance saying the cows were "distressed" at the time.
Ambulance NSW arrived on the scene shortly after the male driver - believed to be in his 50s - had freed himself from the vehicle shortly after it tipped.
Paramedics say the driver was suffering rib pain and a headache, with the man later transported to Orange Hospital.
Blayney's Fire and Rescue NSW brigade, the Rural Fire Service (RFS) and State Emergency Services (SES) crews also attended the incident.
RFS duty officer at the scene, Adrian Grabham said crews started clearing the area from 11pm onwards, with his crew still there past midnight.
"All crews worked together to release the cattle, it was a big job, and the outcome certainly could've been a bit worse," Mr Grabham said.
"Given the circumstances and considering the large number of cattle involved, it's probably lucky to get away with only five [cows] of the lot dying."
Mr Grabham said crews provided fire protection at the scene while two heavy vehicle tow trucks "up-righted and removed" the cattle truck.
As inquiries continue, police urge anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam footage or CCTV from the area to contact Bathurst Police Station on 6332 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
