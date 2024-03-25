Bull pins man against fence in freak accident in region's north

A man is receiving treatment at Orange Hospital after being injured in a freak accident involving a bull on Monday.
Occurring near Gulgong at a property in Stubbo on Barneys Reef Road, Ambulance NSW received reports a male in his mid 50s had been pinned by a bull against a fence.
A NSW Ambulance spokesperson confirmed the incident happened at around 12.20pm on Monday, March 25, with the scene located more than 170 kilometres from Orange.
Paramedics arrived to treat chest injuries on the man, before he was transported to Orange Health Service via helicopter.
Police also attended the scene.
