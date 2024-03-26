Hay! Have you heard about this unique challenge popping up in paddocks?

From lego men to farm animals, minions and over-sized chickens, this year's Sculptures by the Bush Competition promises to be bigger than ever.
Loved across the shire, the competition spans across Blayney and offers three categories, empowering residents, community groups and businesses to showcase their creative talents in their own communities.
Running over the April school holidays, the competition aims to attract visitors to the Blayney shire.
A digital map will be curated, highlighting all registered sculptures along with nearby attractions, encouraging tourists to explore local shops, enjoy lunch, and discover the region's charm.
Blayney shire mayor Scott Ferguson noted the event's significance to the region and annual events calendar.
"Each year, this event sees increasing success with impressive entries and drawing considerable interest and tourists exploring our beautiful region," Cr Ferguson said.
"It presents a fantastic opportunity for residents to participate, enjoy assembling artworks, and the chance to win some prizes."
"It is also a great way for locals to help support our local businesses in the tourism industry, the more entries we have the more people there will be that want to come out and visit our region and eat, drink and shop," said Cr Ferguson.
The 2023 hay bale competition was won by the Pixton family, who live on Hobby's Yards Road. They tossed around some ideas for their first ever entry while sitting around the family dinner table one night.
Inspiration came courtesy of their oldest son and Lego fanatic Ayden.
"Ayden is the family Lego enthusiast so we all decided to make a Lego man for the competition," Mrs Pixton said last year.
The digital map of entries will be available on Friday, April 12 and voting for the people's choice will open on Wednesday April 17, 2024.
Artwork will be judged with cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place in each category;
To register visit https://www.blayney.nsw.gov.au/our-community/events/sculptures-by the-bush/
