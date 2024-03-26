Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Photos

Hay! Have you heard about this unique challenge popping up in paddocks?

By Staff Reporters
March 26 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

From lego men to farm animals, minions and over-sized chickens, this year's Sculptures by the Bush Competition promises to be bigger than ever.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.