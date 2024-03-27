From 'masked up' doctor to shortlisted burnout coach

Biting off more than one can chew, complete exhaustion and "metaphorically masked up" so as to seem fine to those around them.
Those are some key signs of burnout, and Orange's Dr Jo Braid is living proof of what it means to be in recovery from figuratively drowning, where every facet of life feels like it's constantly pulling you under water.
Which is why the physician and now-professional burnout recovery doctor runs Dr Jo Braid Coaching to help other allied health professionals, showing it's possible to set boundaries and reclaim lost energy.
"For me, I didn't really know who to turn to for support, I thought you just knuckled down like everyone else and did the hard stuff without showing the struggle on the outside," Dr Braid said.
"But I was never feeling that I knew enough, with self-doubt creeping in along the way, so I'd dampen it by taking on more or studying to get another qualification, but never really acknowledging my achievements when I did get them.
"I didn't have the tools then that I have now, which is why I find this work very meaningful, because I know change is possible and that relief is attainable."
Born in the United Kingdom, Dr Braid, 47, has lived in Australia since the age of 25, working in the medical field from day dot with a career now spanning 22 years.
Later tacking on a four-year specialist qualification in rehabilitation medicine, she closed her Orange-based clinic after some time and today, works in Bathurst for the Mid Western Brain Injury Rehabilitation Program.
Nowadays, she puts self-care as a top priority - getting enough sleep, staying connected to her three sons, and having her own mentors to guide her.
But part of the typical burnout personality is not feeling comfortable asking for help, with support going against the grain for many who struggle.
It also includes not being able to say 'no' to requests, or being able to set healthy boundaries with others.
Quite intelligent, high-achieving people who've mustered a great amount of success on the outside, Dr Braid says self-esteem is usually "blown out" on the inside - with "the wind gone from their sails" where it once existed.
I didn't have the tools then that I have now, which is why I find this work very meaningful.- Dr Jo Braid on burnout recovery and her fulfilling career.
"It's a self-critical place to be in and it's definitely hard unlearning habits to stay true to yourself, like not thinking before responding 'yes' straight away, or not getting too wobbled by other peoples' comments," she said.
"That's why I don't underestimate the changes that four or five sessions with a professional can have, and I get to experience it first-hand after being in the trenches with my own burnout.
"There's also this huge ripple effect, where one person resolves something for themselves or starts feeling better, and I don't know how you put a price on running your own small business when you're seeing those real shifts, too.
"So, I've really embraced working in this area; in more ways than one."
I don't know how you put a price on running your own small business when you're seeing those real shifts, too.- Dr Jo Braid on gifts of running her small coaching business.
Shortlisted for Australian Small Business Champion Awards in the Sole Services Operator category, Dr Braid says it's her passion for connecting with people that keeps her career going strong.
With winners announced at Sydney's The Star casino during April 12 and 13, it's not the doctor's first year being profitable that is getting her attention.
"Running a small business, as well as a podcast, it all takes a lot of time to do," she said.
"There are certainly challenges, but I just have to make sure I'm not going at it like a bull at a gate or thinking I can handle it all by myself.
"But I mostly feel successful because I feel happy to ask for help; where I no longer see wanting or needing support as a 'weakness' by any means.
"So, [the awards] will be a night of celebration with whoever is there and I just stay in my own lane.
"I don't have time to compare myself to anyone anymore."
For those concerned about their own burnout or in need of resources, head online to the Dr Jo Braid Coaching website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.