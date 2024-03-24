Kinross feeling 'relieved' while third grade decider lasts less than two hours

The Kinross Wolaroi School first XI has more premierships in them according to player-coach Walter Prowse.
The students took out the Orange District Cricket Association (ODCA) second grade grand final on Saturday March 23, defeating Centrals by nine wickets at Riawena Oval.
Kinross had been the leading team all season but has significant pressure placed on them by Centrals who had dropped out of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) competition mid-season and quickly rose up the ladder.
Prowse, who teaches at the school, said the relief was palpable amongst the group.
"I suppose they're feeling relieved," he said.
"It was always going to be a tough game against Centrals who had given us a bit of grief leading up to it.
"So they're on a bit of a high but I'm sure there's relief there as well.
"I think in terms of our training, we very much focused on getting out in the middle of the pitch and doing a centre wicket sort of practice and just getting a bit more pressure on the kids rather than a typical net session, which I think, paid off a fair bit."
Prowse put on 31 not out alongside Fletcher Byrne (33 not out) to chase down Centrals' total of 101 for the loss of just one wicket.
The damage was done by Jack Harding who took 4-10 as Centrals couldn't get going, a 42 from Kurt Gander being the standout.
Prowse said with the bulk of the team not yet in Year 12, Kinross would set their sights on going back-to-back in 2024/25.
"I think yesterday Fletcher Byrne played really well with the bat, he really took the game away from them," he said.
"Liam McKenzie has really stepped up as a quality fast bowler at the top of the order for us and Will Younghusband had a great day with the ball yesterday.
"He's looking like a really exciting prospect for us.
"Charlie Miller I think is coming along in leaps and bounds lately, I think he's been a big part of the team, especially towards the second half of the season.
"So we've got some good talent, still to come for the years, for the next couple of years."
In third grade the decider lasted less than two hours as Spring Hill was bowled out for just 28 against Orange CYMS.
Central Western Daily reporter Riley Krause led the way with an astonishing 6-3 off 3.4 overs.
In Centenary Cup it was Orange City getting the chocolates, making 146 and then dismissing CYMS for 73.
Lewis Hannan top scored with 47 while Hugo Parker did the damage with the ball, bowling 4-28.
