Multi-car crash backs up highway just outside Orange

A crash has left hundreds of cars backed up near Lucknow.
Two vehicles reportedly collided on the Mitchell Highway about midday.
Emergency services were called to the scene. It's unclear if anyone has been injured.
Photos show a Ford Ranger with extensive rear damage. A Mitsubishi Triton is parked off the road.
The Central Western Daily has reached out to Ambulance NSW for further information.
Traffic heading east was moving at walking speed as of 1.15pm.
This story will be updated as more details become available.
It came just hours after a horror crash near Condobolin that left one teenager dead and another in critical condition.
A crime scene was established as specialist police investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Ongoing roadworks began in April 2019, with work at the Oaky Creek Lane intersection at Vittoria.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.