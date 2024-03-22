One dead, three rushed to hospital following house fire in quiet street

The community in a small residential street is in shock after a woman who was pulled from a house fire later died in hospital.
The home on Freshwater Drive, in Dubbo's south, was completely gutted by fire on Thursday morning.
NSW Police then confirmed, 36 hours later, on Friday evening the 33-year-old woman had died.
She was pulled from the home after emergency services were called to the property just before 4am on March 21.
Fire and Rescue NSW and NSW Police officers helped rescue the woman. She was unconscious when found in the home.
She was treated by paramedics and taken to Dubbo Base Hospital in a critical condition.
A firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital for assessment and observation. Two police officers also presented to hospital and were treated for smoke inhalation.
A crime scene was established and externally examined and further forensic examination is expected when the building is structurally safe to do so. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.
NSW Police confirmed the woman died about 6.40pm on Friday, March 22. A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
