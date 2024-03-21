Your client 'cannot abide by court orders', magistrate tells solicitor

A MAGISTRATE has described a man as "effectively saying he's above the law" after the latest circumstance in which he came to police attention.
Craig Steven Logan, 50, of McMenamin Place, Kelso, appeared by audio-visual link from prison to Bathurst Local Court on March 11, 2024 to plead guilty to contravening an apprehended violence order (AVO).
Police documents before the court said police went to a home on Commonwealth Street in West Bathurst on November 1, 2023 for an unrelated matter when they found Logan was in breach of the AVO.
LEGAL Aid solicitor Keith Kuan told the court he requires more material before sentence can take place, given there "might've been extenuating circumstances" that led to the breach.
As well, Logan entered the plea on the day of his hearing.
Mr Kuan categorised Logan's offending as towards the "low end", but Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis mentioned in open court that this was Logan's 10th contravene charge.
"Mr Logan cannot abide by court orders. He is effectively saying he's above the law," Ms Ellis said.
The matter was adjourned for sentence to April 22 in Bathurst Local Court.
Logan will remain behind bars, with no time in custody to count for this sentence, Ms Ellis said.
