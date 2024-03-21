Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

Your client 'cannot abide by court orders', magistrate tells solicitor

Jay-Anna Sleeman
By Jay-Anna Sleeman
March 21 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A MAGISTRATE has described a man as "effectively saying he's above the law" after the latest circumstance in which he came to police attention.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Sleeman

Jay-Anna Sleeman

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.