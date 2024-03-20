Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Court

More jail time for inmate who assaulted three prison officers

Jay-Anna Sleeman
By Jay-Anna Sleeman
March 20 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AN inmate has been given more jail time after he punched three prison officers in the face, leaving one dipping in and out of consciousness.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Sleeman

Jay-Anna Sleeman

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.