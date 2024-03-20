People 'urged not to approach' alleged offender wanted by police

A man is wanted by police in the Central West after allegedly not complying with current court orders.
Police took to social media on Wednesday, March 20, calling on the public for assistance to locate Aaron McKellar.
Officers say the 43-year-old male frequents the Orange area, and is also known to Dubbo and Bourke.
McKellar's arrest warrants are for alleged offences relating to: Contravene prohibition/restriction in an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order (ADVO).
The man is described as being of Aboriginal appearance, about 175 to 180 centimetres tall, and weighs roughly 105 to 110 kilograms.
He is also known to be of a solid build with dark brown-coloured hair.
Anyone who sees McKellar or knows his current whereabouts is urged by police not to approach him, but to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.
People with information in relation to the man's whereabouts are advised to call their local police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Alternatively, a report can be lodged via the Crime Stoppers website.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.