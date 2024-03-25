Suspended driver came off second best against some kangaroos, then things got worse

A suspended driver has been convicted in Orange Local Court after she was found stopped on the side of the road after hitting kangaroos.
Sarah McNamara of Coonamble was driving in the Molong area when she was arrested for driving while in possession of cannabis.
According to court documents, police were on their way to Molong when they saw 22-year-old McNamara's car parked on the side of the road at 8.45pm on January 19, 2024.
McNamara appeared to be fixing her front bumper bar and said she'd hit kangaroos.
She was asked why she was in Molong and said she was on her way to see her brother in Sydney.
She was asked for her licence but said her licence was suspended for driving under the influence of drugs.
Police searched her and the car due to drug intelligence while they also saw a small round metal grinder, that's commonly used to grind cannabis, in the vehicle.
The police found a bag of cannabis just above the gear stick.
Police seized the cannabis.
McNamara said the drug was hers and she believed it to be 1.2 grams worth. It was found in a clear resealable bag and weighed one gram.
McNamara was not present when she was convicted in Orange Local Court on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Magistrate David Day was presented with the information from the police and proceeded with the sentencing.
"She had in her possession some cannabis leaf, she had been given it, she was going to use it," Mr Day said.
"She was driving while [her] licence was suspended.
"She should be and is convicted."
He said the suspended driving charge was the most serious of the two charges.
Mr Day fined McNamara $110 for the drug possession.
He also fined her $440 and disqualified her driver's licence for six months for driving while her licence was suspended.
