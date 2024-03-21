Phone repair man shares on industry being killed by 'big, rich companies'

Growing up in a large town in South East London, Croydon's Keith Rogers followed his siblings to the Central West decades back, settling in Orange during 1990 where he's been ever since.
The now 66-year-old electronics repair man has been running his own small business from home for the past 14 years, starting MePhone during a time when fixing hardware was in high demand.
But work in the Molong Road home has slowed down a lot of late, with Mr Rogers believing part of the cause is due to rising cost-of-living pressures.
"On average, I could repair anywhere from five or six phones a day, which you'd expect to be more if you were in a shop," he said, on Wednesday.
"Today though, for example, I've had one phone all day, so it's been a quiet one and a big drop in business recently.
"But, especially with prices being deliberately forced up, people can't afford things like replacing their phone screen for $800 to $1000 at your higher end of things, so, what can you do?"
The technology wizard says the future of repairing devices is looking grim, particularly with more advanced hardware and software hitting the market at every turn.
Not unlike the death of the CD, video, and DVD industries, Mr Rogers believes third party phone and computer repairers are also at risk of going under.
Which is why the right to repair laws were introduced in Australia back in 2021, launching a "mandated data-sharing scheme" to support independent mechanics.
The legislation was brought in to enable technicians to have access to diagnostic information for work purposes.
"Anything that has a computer in it, like mobiles, fridges, cars and tractors, has a little chip with a serial number," Mr Rogers said.
"When you turn these machines on, it looks for those numbers to see if all the genuine parts are still in there, but some companies block access to the diagnostics to reset or replace the serial number.
"Which means you might get your wireless charging fixed, but the company will block your access to save photos in your gallery as a penalty for not going through their manufacturers instead.
"So, it's all about software, which could be changed overnight to allow these things to be repaired and function normally.
"But these big, rich companies just won't do it, and if it carries on this way, thousands of small repair businesses would be forced to closed."
Which is disappointing for full-time technicians like Mr Rogers, who've relied on their ability to fix intricate devices to make a living.
It's also a learned skill many people don't have, with the niche area being why most computer and phone owners hand over their damaged or worn out devices to the experts.
But for this Orange-based repair man, it's an area of work providing him with familiarity, interest, and a great sense of comfort.
"I fell into it all because of my brother, right from when I was little, and I was always interested in repairing electronics from then," Mr Rogers said.
"I went on to work for Cannon for 20 years before starting my own gig, which I expected for it to fold maybe five years ago thinking it wouldn't have much longer to go.
"It lasted longer than I thought it would, but not every Joe can do what we do, especially with everything being so fragile when you're pulling stuff apart.
"But I do really enjoy that and being able to put it all back together, making things work reliably for people again.
"I always have."
