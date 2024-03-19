'Wanna throw blows': Eye daggers during work meeting spark furious messages

A MAN who threatened in a message to a co-worker to "cut you up" believed he was receiving hostile stares in a work meeting.
Brad Kerr, 42, of Cooper Crescent, Gormans Hill, was sentenced in Bathurst Local Court on March 4, 2024 after he pleaded guilty to a charge of intimidation.
After a meeting at work with his colleagues, Kerr sent the victim - who he believed to have been death-staring him - a message over Facebook just before 6pm on October 18, 2023, police documents before the court said.
"You keep throwing daggers at me. I'll f--- you up c---. Sort it outside of work gronk I'll cut you up dog," Kerr wrote.
"C--ks----r wanna throw blows lets do it."
Feeling "disgusted and sickened" by the text, the victim reported the message to their shared employer, according to police.
The following morning, Kerr walked up to the victim and began to point while yelling "get over here".
"Now you have gone and done it," Kerr said as he stood a metre from the victim, according to police.
The victim called his manager before going to Bathurst Police Station on October 21 to report the threats.
Police went to Kerr's home on October 25 and spoke with him about the incident.
Kerr explained it all happened after a meeting at work and he was just trying to speak with the victim, according to police.
He was given an order to stay put until an apprehended violence order was put in place.
Solicitor James Horsburgh reiterated to the court that there was a comment made that led to the "untoward" messages sent to the victim.
Kerr's previous criminal charges put before the court were largely related to his alcohol misuse, but Mr Horsburgh said Kerr had stopped drinking in 2022.
In delivering his sentence, Magistrate Alex Mijovich said Kerr's "one saving grace" was that he had insight into his behaviour.
Kerr was convicted and fined $1500.
