Big brother's bid to honour late teen Corey Moss in wake of loss

A heartbroken big brother is calling on the community to support him and his loved ones after the tragic and unexpected loss of brother Corey Moss.
Corey, 19, died on Thursday, March 14, leaving his friends and family - including five brothers, Jai Owens and Levi, Zak, Kody and Tyrone Moss and parents Shane and Roxanne Owens - devastated.
In a bid to help his family, eldest brother Jai created a GoFundMe page on Sunday to raise funds to help them lay Corey to rest.
"Corey had been living with me for the past 18 months and has been dealing with depression for years," Jai said.
"He just didn't know how to deal with it nor understand the help that was available - even with the help from his loved ones, and sadly took his own life on Thursday.
"I am raising the funds in order for his family to afford a funeral he would have wanted and so much more.
"But in saying that we are always wanting to raise awareness for young men and men in general who take their lives."
Prior to living in Wagga Wagga with his big brother, Corey lived in the Orange region and played rugby league for the Cargo Heelers.
Jai said while every donation, no matter how small, counts, he is also encouraging others to help in raising mental health awareness.
"We really need all the support and help we can get," he said.
"Even the smallest donation can make a big difference.
"It would mean a lot if you could also share this to raise awareness about suicide among young men."
Donations can be made online at gofund.me/664c1eab
Corey's cousin Caitlin Davis runs Orange bakery business, 'Sweetly Baked'.
On Thursday, March 21 she will be "baking up a storm" to raise money to help pay for her cousin's funeral.
Those wishing to purchase cookies can go to the Sweetly Baked Facebook page where details are available.
If you or anyone you know needs crisis support, you can contract the following services:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.