Tranquil setting for stunning home

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday March 22: 75 Woods Lane, Orange:
Undoubtedly one of the areas finest rural lifestyle holdings, 75 Woods Lane is in a class of its own.
The location is superb with the home perched on a level 10 acre parcel of land in the foothills of Mount Canobolas. The property is within walking distance of Lake Canobolas, while Canobolas Public School and Nashdale Public are both nearby, and the centre of Orange is a short eight minute drive away.
Woods Lane is a quiet area featuring some beautiful properties, and listing agent David Dent said that 75 Woods Lane was no exception. "It's a substantial family home which has been master built in three stages from 2012.
"The home comprises over 600 square metres of living area and features a self-contained guesthouse overlooking the pool," he said. "The main home features a total of six bedrooms, three bathrooms, and has generously proportioned living areas that are perfect for large-scale entertaining, or just relaxing with family."
There are plenty of bedrooms for everyone including the main bedroom which boasts a stunning walk-in robe and private ensuite, and with three separate living areas within the house, every family member will be catered for.
A home of this size and calibre deserves a kitchen of equal measure and David said you would not be disappointed. "This really is a chefs delight featuring premium appliances, huge bench spaces, and a separate butlers pantry," he said. "While you are busy preparing a feast, you can enjoy watching the kids play outside or the private views over your own 10 acre paradise."
Year round comfort is also assured thanks to double-glazing, zone reversed-cycle air-conditioning, gas fireplaces, and heated floors throughout.
Outside, you can entertain family and friends and enjoy the gorgeous pool and spa. The gardens are established, low maintenance, and feature an array of huge shade trees.
The fully irrigated grounds are serviced by a bore plus you have ample rainwater storage and the added benefit of town water connected.
Triple garaging separates the house and guesthouse providing privacy for visiting friends and family, or an ideal home office environment.
A combined shed and workshop area with mezzanine storage means everything is under the one roof line.
