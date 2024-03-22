The best kept secrets in the Orange region: have you checked these out?

Are these two of the best kept secrets in the shire?
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is encouraging residents of Blayney and beyond to explore their own backyard in places like Junction Reef Reserve and Bakers Shaft Reserve.
Whether it is the last of warm weathered weekends or upcoming school holidays, there is recreational activities and stunning scenery for everyone to enjoy.
The secluded location near Mandurama described as a hidden gem for outdoor getaways was reopened to the public in 2021 after 30 years of closure.
According to Mr Toole it really is a spectacular location with features including a 130-year-old dam and waterfall.
"Junction Reef and Bakers Shaft Reserve is one of the region's best kept secrets," he said.
"After a day of exploring, swimming and gold-panning, there is an area close to the toilet block for caravans to set up and just to the west in Bakers Shaft Reserve there are a number of areas along the river that are available for tent camping."
Mr Toole said the Crown Land Manager has worked hard to maintain Junction Reef Reserve making it possible to open this area to the community.
"We encourage people to come and use the reserves as there are some wonderful rapids and water holes along this section of the Belubula River, so it is ideal for camping and swimming."
In 2021, the former NSW Government funded $23,480 for major access upgrades to the Bakers Shaft Reserve and Junction Reef Reserve.
The initiative saw livestock grids installed at Bakers Shaft and Junction Reef as well as protective fencing at both locations.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.