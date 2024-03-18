Stolen credit card used to buy alcohol and a bong ends in alleged assault

A 53-year-old woman who stole a man's credit card has suffered "extremely significant" repercussions for her actions.
Nicole Anne Brown, of Lawson Street Dubbo, pleaded guilty to larceny and two counts of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception in Dubbo Local Court on Wednesday, March 13.
Documents tendered to the court state on Thursday, December 21, 2023 Brown was drinking at the Macquarie Inn, in the outdoor area.
The victim was seated at a nearby table with a number of friends, before they left the table and moved inside the hotel. The victim left their wallet on top of the table unattended.
Shortly after the group left Brown moved to their table and took the wallet before leaving the pub.
At 5.11pm on Thursday, December 21, 2023 Brown was captured on CCTV entering 'Sharica' on Bultje Street and using the victim's Commonwealth Bank card to buy a $102.05 glass bong.
At 5.19pm she was then captured on CCTV entering 'Sid's Bottle Shop' on Macquarie Street, and again using the victim's bank card to buy one carton of Toohey's New Stubbies and one 700ml bottle of Kahlua for $94.
The victim became aware of the purchases after receiving notifications from his bank. The victim quickly disabled the account preventing the card from being used further.
The victim contacted 'Sid's Bottle Shop' and spoke with staff, and was given access to CCTV footage and obtained screenshots of Brown purchasing the drink.
The victim then posted on Dubbo Community Group Facebook page seeking Brown's identification.
She was identified and a community member commented, "I know where they live I done [sic] a job there the other day not even joking".
Contributors of the page encouraged the person to give the victim Brown's address.
The person replied, "gave [name redacted] a call got it all sorted".
The victim then posted, "wait until I find you!".
At about 9.40pm on Thursday, December 21 the victim and a friend of his went to Brown's address and confronted her about the stolen wallet.
She denied taking it.
The victim told her if she gave the wallet back that would be the end of it and he would leave.
Brown again denied taking the wallet and so the victim, allegedly, assaulted her.
Police were notified of the incidents as a result of the assault.
Statements were taken from both parties and Brown continued to deny stealing the wallet. Police told her they had CCTV footage of the events that took place.
During a crime scene examination of Brown's house they found the carton of Toohey's New and the bottle of Kahlua. They also found the victim's wallet.
Legal Aid solicitor William Dickens told the court that his client sustained quite serious injuries due to the victim's retribution.
Magistrate Gary Wilson told Brown it was a "stupid thing to do" and that she has had "extremely significant repercussions".
Brown was sentenced to a six month conditional release order without conviction.
