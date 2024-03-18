Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime
Crime

'The level of violence is unprecedented': Young offenders break into homes and threaten the elderly

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated March 18 2024 - 3:05pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 100 juveniles have been charged as part of Operation Regional Mongoose, NSW Police have confirmed.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020. If you've got a story feel free to flick me a message tom.barber@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.