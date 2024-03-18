Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our Business

There's already five Macca's between here and Penrith. And the next Big Mac stop has just arrived

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 19 2024 - 9:37am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's been a long time coming, but the third McDonald's restaurant in Bathurst is finally open.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.