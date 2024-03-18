Rain can't save CYMS as Saints go marching into grand final

When St Pat's put themselves into a dominant position heading into day two of their Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket preliminary final against Orange CYMS they were all looking upwards - literally.
The Saints knew that if the predicted rain ended quickly they would be perfectly placed to chase down CYMS' total of 113 runs, since they were resuming at 2-33.
The rain arrived in the hours before the scheduled start of day two, and if play didn't get underway the higher-placed CYMS would book themselves a grand final date with Cavaliers.
However, the weather soon cleared and allowed the in-form pair of Hugh Parsons (63) and Bailey Brien (55) to play their part in taking Pat's past the CYMS total with four wickets still in hand.
Parsons was also instrumental with the ball, just as he was in the semi-finals, with leading figures of 3-22 while also having seven maidens in his first 10 overs.
Matt Fearnley (2-11) was next best with the ball.
It was an impressive win from a St Pat's Old Boys team down on firepower, and Fearnley said the club's depth was once again on show for all to see.
"Having injuries to Ben Parsons and Jay Webber, and having no Mitch [Taylor], we were always going to have to chase the game, but we backed ourselves and had enough belief to bowl first," he said.
"That's a big call to make when you're down three bowlers, and then there was the weather to worry about on top of that. To bowl them out for 113, no-one saw that coming.
"It's a testament to the club. Not only did we have injuries but we had second grade and Presidents Cup playing, so it's a testament to the club depth and culture. Everyone is willing to do their job."
The opening overs of the match swung the match instantly in the Saints' favour.
Fearnley snared the big wicket of Joey Coughlan with the sixth ball of his first over, a caught and bowled, and just two deliveries later Brendon Cutmore bowled remaining opener Will Oldham to make it 2-2.
Charlie Tink (28 from 104) tried his best to hang around at the crease while wickets continued to fall around him.
The score could have been worse for CYMS after they found themselves at 8-68.
A 40 run partnership between Matt Burgess (27) and Lachlan Wykes (16) helped give the hosts a total to defend.
Following a steady start St Pat's lost two wickets in quick succession to leave Brien and Ben Sennett at the crease at the end of day one.
Once the rain subsided Pat's resumed their chase and soon found themselves at a critical moment when Brien's dismissal left them at 4-86.
Pat's were still firmly in the box seat and just needed someone to guide them through any potential middle order trouble, which is when Parsons once again stepped up.
Though it was the stunning day one effort with the ball - fielding an understrength bowling attack - that set the team up for another grand final appearance.
"I think a different bowling attack might have shocked them," Fearnley said.
"We executed really well, bowled nice and tight."
Wickets don't get much bigger than that of Joey Coughlan this 2023-24 season, and Fearnley's early dismissal of the in-form opener was pivotal.
"Full credit to Joey. He's been the form batter all year," he said.
"To get both their openers in the first couple of overs really set up the game, so full credit to Brendon Cutmore for that."
