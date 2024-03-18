Four famous faces who once called Orange High School home

Throughout the history of Orange, there's been plenty of youngsters who have grown up and experienced great success.
From musicians to actors, sportspeople and politicians, the Colour City definitely punches above its weight.
We decided to drill down and look at six of the most famous faces that Orange High School call alumni.
You would have had to be living under a rock to not know who The Wiggles are, but what may come as a surprise is one of the original members grew up in Orange.
Murray Cook, aka the Red Wiggle moved to the city from Cowra when he was just eight years old.
He spent time at Orange East Public School, Calare Public and Orange High before moving to Sydney in year 11.
In a 2022 interview with the Central Western Daily, he revealed it was during his time in Orange that his live of music flourished.
"Those kind of ages, the sort of early teens into your mid-to-late teens is when we really kind of develop things," he said.
"I learnt guitar while I lived in Orange and I really, really got obsessed with music while I lived there. Orange is such a huge part of my formative years that I've always felt a real affection for it."
The pair of former politicians made their presence felt wherever they went.
Born in Forbes in 1918, Sir Charles' family moved to Orange early on in his life.
He served in World War II and in 1943 married Dorothy Pascoe at the Holy Trinity Church in Anson Street.
Sir Charles joined the Country Party in 1944 and spent 28 years in State Parliament as the member for Orange starting from 1947. This included ten as deputy premier.
In 2014, eight years after his death, Orange councillors unanimously approved the name Sir Charles Cutler Park for the Fenton subdivision's public reserve, with the playground named after his wife.
The couple's son, Neil Cutler, said at the time how it was it was a "wonderful honour".
"They were Orange people through and through and it's nice to have something that will maintain their names for years into the future," he said.
"Both my parents worked for growth and development over many years and to have a new area of Orange named after them is quite appropriate."
Succeeding him as the Member of Orange in 1976 was Garry West who also served as Shadow Minister for Sport, Recreation and Tourism (1984) and Shadow Minister for Housing (1981-1984) during his time in office.
Those who grew up in Orange around the 1980s would know her as Elizabeth or Lisa Lackey, but fans of Home and Away would best recognise her as Roxy Miller.
The former Orange High student worked as a model before making her debut on the Australian soap in 1992.
Her character was a regular for the next three years and Ms Lackey would later go on to have roles in TV shows such as Flipper, Just Cause and Heroes.
Her final credited role on IMDB was in 2011 when she appeared in an episode of House M.D.
