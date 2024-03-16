Central Western Daily
Home/Community

Want to know how to bring a dish like Sophie Hansen? Here's your answers

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
March 17 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The easiest and best gatherings are when everyone pitches in. It's sanity-saving for the host, not to mention energy- and money-saving. And arguably more fun and interesting. But what do you make when asked to bring a plate?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Hardy

Karen Hardy

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

I've covered a few things here at The Canberra Times over the years, from sport to education. But now I get to write about the fun stuff - where to eat, what to do, places to go, people to see. Let me know about your favourite things. Email: karen.hardy@canberratimes.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.