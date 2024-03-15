Favourite son returns to coach Woodbridge Cup club

THEY'VE got a taste of what Woodbridge Cup grand final day is like and that's left Oberon Tigers hungry to make their return to the big game in 2024.
It's a quest that gets underway this month when their pre-season work gets put to the test over the next two Saturdays with trials against St Pat's (home) and Lithgow Workies (away).
They'll be doing so with a former head coach returning to the top job.
Former premiership-winning coach Dallas Booth will be leading the team for the first time since the club's move to the Woodbridge Cup in 2022, and will look to add to his 2020 Mid West Cup title.
Following two years from the top job Booth said it's an exciting time to come back into the role.
"I've had a couple of years off so I'm looking forward to getting involved with the boys again. I've missed it," he said.
"It was good for my family and work situation to have a couple of years off and just support from the sidelines and help where I could.
"Two years ago we made the grand final and we made the semis last year. We've got most of our players back on deck so we'll be looking to try and be more successful than last year."
Tigers have been drip feeding supporters plenty of information in recent weeks on social media about the players they've managed to both retain and sign.
Based on their signings there's good reason for fans and club members to be excited.
Leading the way will be 2023's Woodbridge Cup player of the year Blake Fitzpatrick.
Two of the club's most prolific try scorers, Caylib Marston and Manueli Lewaqai, are on board for another season while barnstorming forward Johnny Aiaga comes back for more after the club's 2022 grand final campaign.
"We love getting fans involved and social media's a big part of that," he said.
"The boys get a bit of an ego when you put them out in front of everyone, and it's good to just have people talking around town and having a bit of a laugh about it."
It's a new world of rugby league from that one that Booth was a part of last time he was head coach.
Not only will it be Booth's first time coaching in the Woodbridge Cup but the competition will also feature former Group 10 rivals Cowra Magpies and Blayney Bears for the first time.
"When I finished up coaching we were still in the Mid West Cup," Booth said.
"It's really cool to inherit a team that's been well coached the last couple of years and where the core of the team is still there. We haven't lost many players and we've had a couple of additions as well.
"It makes your job easier where guys are working with combinations that they're already familiar with.
"It's a massive comp. Cowra were one of the strongest sides in reserve grade last year and Blayney will be strong as well, then you've got all the top teams from last year who will continue to improve.
Former coach Abel Lefaoseu remains on board with the Tigers for the 2024 season.
Booth said it's great being able to lean on Lefaoseu's experience when required.
"I'm a bit older and fatter, so I can't keep up with the boys now, but it's not too bad bossing them around either," he said.
"Abel's doing a lot of work with me. He's running a lot of training and helping with the drills.
"He couldn't fully commit this year to coaching full-time himself but he's still going to be a huge part of it. He might not be available every week but he's been training the house down."
Kick-off against St Pat's will be 1pm Saturday at the Oberon Sports Ground.
