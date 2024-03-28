Central Western Daily
Five minutes with Pink Pelican's Felicity Armstrong

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated March 28 2024 - 9:52pm, first published 9:49pm
"I'm the proud mother of three beautiful daughters who we've raised on a farm near Cumnock. I've spent the past 20 years from there working remotely for Getaway as the Researcher. My role involves researching international destinations and crafting itineraries for film crews to travel all over the world. A job I love!! And now I'm sharing that passion of creating travel itineraries launching a new tour company 'Pink Pelican Tours'. Pink Pelican Tours offers specialised international tours for small groups such as food tours and shopping tours. An exciting new venture!"

Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

