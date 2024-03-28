Five minutes with Pink Pelican's Felicity Armstrong

"I'm the proud mother of three beautiful daughters who we've raised on a farm near Cumnock. I've spent the past 20 years from there working remotely for Getaway as the Researcher. My role involves researching international destinations and crafting itineraries for film crews to travel all over the world. A job I love!! And now I'm sharing that passion of creating travel itineraries launching a new tour company 'Pink Pelican Tours'. Pink Pelican Tours offers specialised international tours for small groups such as food tours and shopping tours. An exciting new venture!"
What do you love about Cumnock and the Central West?
Cumnock is a wonderful friendly village with an amazing community spirit where everyone gets in and does their bit when there's work that needs to be done. I've loved being part of Cumnock's various community groups over the years, it's a great way to be involved.
I also love the vast array of activities available across the Central West. We're definitely not missing out here in the country! Wine tours, boutique shopping, lazy long lunches, farmers markets, art galleries, bushwalking tracks, water-skiing and camping at Burrendong dam - there's something for everyone.
What inspired you to start Pink Pelican Tours?
I absolutely love my job with Getaway, and I'll continue to work there part-time, however I wanted to branch out into something new and do something for myself using my skillset. Crafting travel itineraries for international trips is a skill I'd developed over 20 years with Getaway. So, I thought, it's time to create travel itineraries for the rest of the world!
How do you juggle motherhood, a full-time job and running your new business (particularly after Covid)? What's your secret?
My three daughters have definitely kept me on my toes over the years but being organised is the key! I love a list. I have a whiteboard above my desk where I tick off my weekly list. Getting up early is a great way to start your day - the early bird gets the worm! Those early hours are usually the most productive hours with no distractions and you can knuckle down and get things done.
What's something you're working on improving?
Haha! My cooking skills which I'm hoping Sophie might provide more inspiration during the Pink Pelican Tour to Italy in October!
What's the best advice you've ever received?
Surround yourself with good and positive people The people you deal with and surround yourself by -your family, your friends, your work colleagues, acquaintances - all have an impact on your life. At Pink Pelican Tours, we have built a wonderful team with a similar outlook on life. We love exploring new places, meeting new people and squeezing every drop out of life. Our motto is simple, 'Go have fun!'
Best business: Cumnock General Store is a community owned business run by a group of amazing volunteers. It's your one stop shop with good old country hospitality. The coffee is great (it's all about with beans and the baristas!) and the treats are delicious. My hot tip is to grab some of their Pink Slice which is baked by of the volunteer's farming mums. It's heavenly! They also serve an assortment of yummy baklava, mars bar slice, sticky date pudding. If you're going there at brekkie time, the bacon & egg rolls are fresh and delicious. Oh, and don't leave without a dozen fresh farm eggs supplied by a local family.
Best place to eat: Orange and the surrounding towns are packed with delicious dining options, but my pick is the hatted fine dining Tonic restaurant in Millthorpe. The meals are delicious using fresh seasonal produce from local farmers including Mandagery Creek venison and Cowra lamb paired with local wines. And it's all in a beautiful village setting with cobblestone streets and historic buildings. I'm also yet to experience another amazing local hatted restaurant - Printhie- but it's on my bucket list!
Best event to attend: Molong Christmas Markets! They close off the main street and line the footpaths with fabulous stalls selling just about everything local from produce to jewellery to handicrafts. The local shops also open their doors till late at night, and there's food and street entertainment. It's great community catch up!
Hidden Gem: Animals on Bikes Sculpture Trail which is a 120km "Paddock Art" sculpture tourist trail between Molong and the Dubbo Zoo, via Cumnock and Yeoval. It was launched some time ago, but many still don't know about it! If you're looking for something to do on a Sunday, take a lazy drive out on the Sculpture Trail. It's worth the trip! If you have the kids with you, jump on their website and download the Eye spy quiz first.
