Five minutes with Pink Pelican's Felicity Armstrong

Best business: Cumnock General Store is a community owned business run by a group of amazing volunteers. It's your one stop shop with good old country hospitality. The coffee is great (it's all about with beans and the baristas!) and the treats are delicious. My hot tip is to grab some of their Pink Slice which is baked by of the volunteer's farming mums. It's heavenly! They also serve an assortment of yummy baklava, mars bar slice, sticky date pudding. If you're going there at brekkie time, the bacon & egg rolls are fresh and delicious. Oh, and don't leave without a dozen fresh farm eggs supplied by a local family.