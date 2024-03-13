NSW Swifts duo 'blown away' during visit to Orange

NSW Swifts star Sarah Klau says she is "blown away" by the enthusiasm for netball in regional areas following her visit to Orange.
Kinross Wolaroi School students were treated to a full day of clinics, Q and As and a feature match with Klau and fellow Swifts player Maddy Turner.
The Suncorp Super Netball club was in town to visit sponsor Printhie Wines as well as run the clinics.
Klau said it was heartening to see the enthusiasm for the sport on full display.
"It's so great to come to a regional area," she said.
"I grew up in a small country town so this is a great opportunity to meet the girls.
"They don't necessarily get the exposure so [it's good] to encourage them to keep playing and come to Sydney to watch us play. Sport is so important at this age.
"There are 200 netballers at this school alone so I was just blown away.
"You can see how much they love their netball in the country."
It wasn't the first trip to the Colour City for the duo with Turner even remembering some faces years later.
"We were here in about 2017 and some of the girls have photos with us from when they were really little so it's cool to see how much they've grown and how much we've aged," he said.
"It was really awesome to make that connection again.
"We're here to upskill some of their netballers and there are a lot of keen netballers here which is awesome to see."
Kinross players Aimee Zell and Brooke Reyner said it was a great way to learn some new skills head of the Orange Netball Association season.
"Today's been a great experience getting to train with Maddy and Sarah," Zell said.
"It's been a really good chance for us to learn some new skills.
Obviosuly it's going to be a pretty busy season so learning [from the players] how to work out the balance between school, social life and netball [has been helpful].
"They've been teaching us so many new things and in a really fun way as well," Reyner added.
"They are both amazing defenders so learning to put some defence into my game is definitely going to help me a lot."
